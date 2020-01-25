Republic Day Parade LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ceremony Online?

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on 26 January. The Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January in 1950. On Republic Day, from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan, individuals can observe soldiers parade, various airshows being performed by Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy.

This year, Republic Day is falling on a Sunday, and many will watch the parade, which will be led at Rajpath in New Delhi. If you want to see the Republic Day festivities and soldiers’ march but cannot attend the ceremony, here is how you can watch the LIVE telecast online and on TV at home.