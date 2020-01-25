Republic Day Parade LIVE Streaming: How to Watch Ceremony Online?
India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on 26 January. The Constitution of India came into effect on 26 January in 1950. On Republic Day, from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan, individuals can observe soldiers parade, various airshows being performed by Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy.
This year, Republic Day is falling on a Sunday, and many will watch the parade, which will be led at Rajpath in New Delhi. If you want to see the Republic Day festivities and soldiers’ march but cannot attend the ceremony, here is how you can watch the LIVE telecast online and on TV at home.
- How to LIVE Stream Republic Day Parade Online?
The Republic Day parade, held at Rajpath in New Delhi, will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National YouTube channel.
- How to Watch Republic Day Parade LIVE on TV?
People can watch the Republic Day Parade LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.
- Where to Follow Live Updates of Republic Day Ceremony?
People can follow the Republic Day ceremony LIVE updates on Quint’s official website.
Republic Day Traffic Advisory
On Republic Day, the entry and exit will remain closed at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 pm and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8:45 am to 12 pm, as per the traffic advisory issued for Republic Day celebrations.
