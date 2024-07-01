6 Tips On How To Reduce Plastic Use In Daily Life

We use an estimated 35 million plastic bottles everyday in the UK alone. Many of us throw away plastic bottles after we use them, but this isn’t the only way to reduce plastic waste. There are a number of things you can do to cut down on plastic use and save money, too.

According to the UNEP, plastic pollution is a global problem. It is estimated that every year 19 to 23 million tonnes of plastic waste is leaked into the world's oceans, rivers, and lakes.

The problem of plastic pollution has serious implications for marine ecosystems. Plastic pollution can alter the structure and functioning of aquatic communities, leading to a reduction in their ability to adapt to climate change. This can have a devastating impact on the health and well-being of millions of people who rely on these ecosystems for food production and other essential activities.

Let's have a look at the ways to reduce plastic usage thus plastic pollution.