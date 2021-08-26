Here Are 15 Inspiring Quotes by Mother Teresa on Her Birth Anniversary

Noble laureate Mother Teresa, is known for her dedication towards the upliftment of the poorest of the poor. She founded 'The Missionaries of Charity' an organisation dedicated to charitable work in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in the year 1950. According to the website of Noble Prize, "its primary task was to love and care for those persons nobody was prepared to look after".

Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910, in Skopje, Macedonia. She left her home to join Sisters of Loreto, an Irish community of nuns with missions in India, when she was 18 years old. Later, she was sent to India, where she took her initial vows as a nun, on 24 May 1931.

This year, the world is celebrating her 111th birth anniversary. In this article, we have curated some inspiring quotes by Mother Teresa.