109th International Women’s Day 2020: Quotes, Images and Cards
The world is celebrating 109th International Women's Day today on 8 March 2020 with great delight and fervour. This day is celebrated to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women from all walks of life.
Every year a special theme is chosen to empower women. This time the theme of 109th International Women's Day is 'Each For Equal' and therefore, it will be focusing on gender equality and equal rights for all, across the world.
This article includes some quotes from fearless women achievers to make this annual celebration of womanhood even more special:
International Women's Day 2020 Quotes
“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable of it feels like your own.”
“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.”
– Malala Yousafzai
"Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on."
- Serena Williams
“I alone cannot change the world. But I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
– Mother Teresa
“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.”
- Oprah Winfrey
“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.”
- Melinda Gates