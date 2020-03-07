109th International Women’s Day 2020: Quotes, Images and Cards
109th International Women’s Day (Antarrashtriya Mahila/Nari Diwas) Quotes
109th International Women’s Day (Antarrashtriya Mahila/Nari Diwas) Quotes(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)

109th International Women’s Day 2020: Quotes, Images and Cards

The world is celebrating 109th International Women's Day today on 8 March 2020 with great delight and fervour. This day is celebrated to honour the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women from all walks of life.

Every year a special theme is chosen to empower women. This time the theme of 109th International Women's Day is 'Each For Equal' and therefore, it will be focusing on gender equality and equal rights for all, across the world.

This article includes some quotes from fearless women achievers to make this annual celebration of womanhood even more special:

International Women's Day 2020 Quotes

Quote From Michelle Obama
Quote From Michelle Obama
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By the Quint)

“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable of it feels like your own.”

- Michelle Obama

Quote From Malala Yousafzai
Quote From Malala Yousafzai
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By the Quint)

“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.”

– Malala Yousafzai

Quote From Serena Williams
Quote From Serena Williams
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By the Quint)

"Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on."

- Serena Williams

Quote From Mother Teresa
Quote From Mother Teresa
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By the Quint)

“I alone cannot change the world. But I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”

– Mother Teresa

Quote From Oprah Winfrey
Quote From Oprah Winfrey
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By the Quint)

“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.”

- Oprah Winfrey

Quote From Melinda Gates
Quote From Melinda Gates
(Photo Courtesy: Altered By the Quint)

“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.”

- Melinda Gates

