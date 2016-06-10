Ramzan 2020: 10 Questions That You May Ask Your Muslim Friends
There are a bunch of questions which fasting Muslims have to tackle every year.
There are a bunch of questions which fasting Muslims have to tackle every year.

Ramzan 2020: 10 Questions That You May Ask Your Muslim Friends

Rosheena Zehra
Lifestyle

(This story is being republished from The Quint’s archives to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. It was originally published on 29 May 2017.)

Ramzan is a month in the lunar calendar when Muslims all over the world fast from sunrise to sunset.

Come Ramzan and fasting Muslims turn into a sudden source of fascination. They are often subject to a barrage of questions about Ramzan from those not familiar with the custom.

(Photo: Rahul Gupta/<b>The Quint</b>)
For the last time (which basically means until next Ramzan) – no, not even water.

I am unsure what that even means. How does one swallow or not swallow their own saliva?

Ramzan is the ninth month in the lunar calendar. So yes, you got that right, the entire 30 days.

Didn’t we already establish not even water?

Regulated meal times in no way imply less consumption of food. In fact, many Muslims end up indulging themselves during Ramzan in more unhealthy ways than the rest of the year.

Hate to disappoint, but virtually no weight loss happens during Ramzan. In many cases, water retention due to long hours, without food, can actually lead to weight gain.

Refer to the point above. Beyond that, I can’t even...

Of course. That explains why Qatar is the richest nation in the world.

The logical progression of this question and the last has to be a personal favourite.

Cross-refer questions about water and tea.

Cue: End of this Q&A.

(This story was first published on 10 June 2016. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the start of Ramzan)

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

