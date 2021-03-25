‘Want to Bring BJP to Power in Kerala’ : ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan

On 18 March, ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan filed his nomination papers as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Palakkad assembly constituency of Kerala. He said that he is confident that people of the state will join hands with the BJP to enable ‘sustainable development’.

With the Kerala Assembly elections around the corner, in an interview with The News Minute, Sreedharan speaks about the reason behind joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and why he ventured into politics.