Abandoning RSS, Why Are Kerala’s Nair Leaders Courting Congress?

Then, why has the NSS not supported the BJP? “The current leadership of the NSS has not understood the pulse of the organisation’s members. It is only the leadership which has turned away from the BJP, not the Nairs,” the RSS leader explained.

Is the claim true?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls the National Democratic Alliance’s vote share in Kerala was 10.85 per cent. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls it increased to 15.20 per cent, with the BJP alone claiming 12.93 per cent of the vote.

“In Kerala there has been a steady increase in support for the BJP. Mostly, it is the vote of the Nair caste group which has swung in favour of the party and this has hit the Congress the most and CPI(M) the second most. But the NSS leadership has not yet warmed up to the BJP,” said KP Sethunath, political analyst and senior journalist based in Kerala.