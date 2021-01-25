West Bengal TET Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download It
WB TET Admit Card: The exam will be conducted at 01:00 pm on 31 January.
The West Bengal Board of Primary Education(WBBPE) has released the admit card of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2017. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards from WBBPE’s official website(s) http://www.wbbpe.org/ or http://wbbprimaryeducation.org/.
The official notice reads, “This is to notify for all concerned that the valid applicants for TET-2017, to be conducted by WBBPE all over West Bengal from 01:00 p.m. of 31/01/2021”.
WB TET: How to Download Admit Card
- Visit official website of WBBPE- http://www.wbbpe.org/
- Click on the Link ‘DOWNLOAD MY TET-2017 ADMIT CARD’.
- A page will open for login with two options:- A & B. For Option A: Enter the district, selected at the time of submission of Online Application, Name & Date of Birth; Option B: Enter User Id/Online Application No, if you possess both the inputs.
- Your Admit Card will appear on your screen.
- Download and Print the admit card for future use.
Note: No candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Venue without the downloaded copy of the Admit Card. Entry into the allotted venue without wearing a mask is strictly prohibited.
West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is an exam for candidates who want to work as a teacher at government schools of West Bengal.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.