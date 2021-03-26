WBPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released, Check Exam Dates
As per the official notification, forthcoming exams will be conducted on 23 May and 4 June 2021.
i
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the dates of forthcoming examinations. Candidates who want to register for any of the examination can check the schedule on WBPSC’s official website: wbpsc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, forthcoming exams will be conducted on 23 May and 4 June 2021. On 23 May, exams will be conducted in two sessions, ie, 10:00 am to 11:30 am, and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm.
Exam Details
- 23 May 2021 (10:00 am to 11:30 am) - Workshop Instructor/Instructor - Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Electrical Engineering, Carpentry, Welding, Machine Shop, Civil Engineering, Metallurgy, Automobile Engineering.
- 23 May 2021 (2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) - Inspector of Legal Metrology
- 4 June 2021 (12:00 Noon to 1:30 p.m.) - Assistant Superintendent (Non-Medical), Geo-Physical Assistant, District Organiser of Physical Education, Preparatory School Mistress, and Industrial Chemist (General Wing).
More details about the examinations will be revealed shortly. Interested candidates are advised to check WBPSC’s official website for regular updates.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!