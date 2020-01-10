UTET 2019 Result: Check How To Download Result Form
UTET 2019 result has been declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the UTET 2019 exam can now visit the official website to check the result online.
The UTET 2019 examination was held by the UBSE in the month of November last year. The answer key for the same was released on 13 November 2019 and the final date to raise the objection was 23 November 2019. The direct link to check the UTET 2019 result is provided below.
Steps to Download UTET 2019-20 Result Online
- Visit the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in.
- Click on UTET 2019-20 result link
- Fill in the required details
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download for future reference
UPTET 2019 Result Direct Link:
UTET exam is held to fill the seats with those candidates who can teach at schools affiliated with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. It consists of two exams Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is to qualify to become a teacher for Class I to Class V, whereas, Paper II is conducted to fill the vacancy for teaching Class VI to Class VIII students.
