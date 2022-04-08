ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET Result 2021 Expected to be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022.

The Quint
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPTET 2021 result can be checked on&nbsp;updeled.gov.in</p></div>
i

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is expected to declare the result of Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on Friday, 8 April.

Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced by the end of February, but were delayed due to state Assembly elections, reported Carreers360.

Also Read

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification To Release Soon: Check the Official Website

CBSE CTET 2022 Notification To Release Soon: Check the Official Website
Candidates who appeared for UPTET 2021 exam will be able to check their results on the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your UPTET result.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET Result 2021: How to Check?

  • Visit the official website of UPTET: updeled.gov.in

  • Click on UPTET result link on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Enter your UPTET registered credentials and login

  • Your UPTET 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

Also Read

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 to Be Released Today, Check the Website

UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 to Be Released Today, Check the Website

Final answer key for the same was released on Thursday, 7 April. It is prepared after rectification of provisional/primary answer key, which was released on 27 January 2022. The final answer key can also be downloaded form the official website.

UPTET results are prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022.

This year, around 21.65 lakh candidates registered to appear for UPTET exam, reported Careers360. Out of which around 10.73 lakh candidates appeared for UPTET primary level exam, and around 7.48 lakh sat for UPTET upper primary level exam, the report added.

Check this space regularly for further updates about UPTET and other exams.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×