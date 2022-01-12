UPTET 2021 Admit Card Expected Today: How to Download from updeled.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 admit card is expected to be released on Wednesday, 12 January by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).
Therefore, candidates who have registered for the same can download their UPTET admit card from the official website of UPBEB: updeled.gov.in
UPTET 2021: New Exam Date Released
UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on 23 January 2022. It will be a two-and-a-half hour long paper conducted in two shifts, ie, 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, reported Times of India.
Paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) will be conducted during shift 1, while Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8) will be held during shift 2, the report added.
Earlier, UPTET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on 28 November 2021. However, due to an alleged paper leak, the exam was deferred.
How to Download UPTT 2021 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of UPBEB: updeled.gov.in
Click on UPTET 2021 admit card link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new page
Enter your registration number, password and other required credentials
Login
Your UPTET admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future reference
After downloading the admit card, all candidates are advised to check the details mentioned in it carefully. In case of any discrepancy in admit card, candidate(s) should get in touch with UPBEB.
For more details about UPTET, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPBEB.
