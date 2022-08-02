UPSSSC Lekhpal Answer Key 2022 Out on upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 on 1 August 2022.

Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam can download the answer keys from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

According to the notification released, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 was held on Sunday, 31 July 2022. The examination was conducted at 501 centres in 12 districts of the state. Nearly 2.50 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Around 8,085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal will be filled through the recruitment.

Students will be able to raise objections to the answer key till 7 August 2022.