The Union Public Service Commission will announce the online registration for the National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy admission exam from Tuesday, 16 June, onwards on its official website: upsc.gov.in.Registrations will be open to all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces – army, navy and air force for the 146th NDA course and the 108th Indian Naval Academy (INA) course.The admission exam for NDA and INA is usually held twice a year, however, the UPSC will be scheduling only one exam this year. A common exam for NDA & INA Exam I and II will be held on 6 September 2020.The notification regarding the registration was earlier scheduled for 10 June but was postponed to 16 June. The current deadline for registrations is 30 June. However, a new deadline may be announced tomorrow after the registration is opened officially.The NDA and INA admission exam was initially scheduled for 19 April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.