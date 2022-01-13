UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 78 Vacancies in Various Departments
Candidates can apply for the vacant posts via upsconline.nic.in/ till 27 January 2022.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment drive has officially commenced for a total of 78 vacancies in various departments.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of the UPSC.
Candidates must note that the last day to submit the online application for UPSC Recruitment 2022 is 27 January 2022. Hence, all candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The UPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 78 vacancies. The department-wise details are as follows:
Assistant Editor (Oriya): 1 vacancy
Assistant Director: 16
Economic Officer: 4
Administrative Officer in the Department of Fisheries: 1
Mechanical Marine Engineer: 1
Lecturer (Occupational Therapy): 4
Scientist ‘B’ (Documents): 2
Chemists: 5
Junior Mining Geologist: 36
Research Officer: 1
Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Bal Roga (Kaumarbhritya)): 1
Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Kaya Chikitsa): 4
Assistant Professor in Ayurveda (Kriya Sharir): 2
UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website of the UPSC at https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.
Navigate to the link that reads ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’ available on the homepage.
Click on the link that reads ‘Apply Now’ against the post of your choice.
Read the important instructions given and then proceed.
Next, go through the ‘Very Important Notice’ and click on ‘Next’.
Read all the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Proceed’.
The user login page will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the tab that says ‘New Registration’.
Enter the required details and click on ‘Save and Continue’.
Enter your official registration ID and password now.
Upload the required documents.
Your application for UPSC Recruitment 2022 will be submitted successfully.
Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details on the UPSC Recruitment 2022, please visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in/ regularly as well as this space for more updates.
