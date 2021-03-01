UPSC Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins for 89 Vacancies
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to multiple posts. The vacancies available are for the posts of Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutor, Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), and other Economic officer.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/. The last date to apply is 18 March 2021.
How to Apply
The candidates who wish to apply for these posts are to fill the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) on the commission’s website.
- Visit UPSC’s website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
- Click on ‘Recruitment’ and then on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’ under it.
- Click on ‘Apply Now’ against the post you wish to apply for.
- Read all the instructions.
- Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill in all the required details.
- Log in using your registered ID.
- Key in all the relevant details and upload the required documents.
- Submit the application fee.
- Save a copy of the form for future use.
Application Fee
Candidates applying for any of the posts are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. However, SC, ST, PwBD, and Women candidates are exempted from paying the application fees.
A total of 89 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Number of Vacancies
- Public Prosecutors, Central Bureau of Investigation - 43
- Assistant Public Prosecutors, Central Bureau of Investigation - 26
- Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), Ministry of Labour and Employment - 10
- Economic Officer, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare - 1
- Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1
- Program Gr A, Ministry of Jal Shakti - 1
- Senior Scientific Officer (Biology), Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2
- Senior Scientific Officer (Chemistry), Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2
- Senior Scientific Officer (Documents), Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 2
- Senior Scientific Officer (Lie-Detection), Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi - 1
In order to check post-specific eligibility, candidates must go through the detailed advertisement.
