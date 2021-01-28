UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interview Schedule Released for ESE
UPSC Recruitment: The Commission has released a list of selected candidates who have qualified for the interview.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the interview of Engineering Services Exam (ESE). Candidates can check the list at UPSC’s official website – https://www.upsc.gov.in/
The Commission has released a list of selected candidates with their date, time and session of interview. Candidates have been shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their performance in the main exam.
How to Check Interview Schedule of UPSC ESE
- Visit UPSC official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in/
- Click on the link ‘Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020’
- You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the link under documents
- Interview schedule list will appear on your screen
- Check your roll number, date, time and session
- Download it for future use.
UPSC will recruit for multiple posts for group A, B services in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering, NDTV reported.
Commission will upload the marksheet of the candidates who are not selected post the declaration of final result. It mentioned that, “The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission's Website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained."
