UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 34 Vacancies in I&B Ministry
The last date to apply for UPSC Senior Grade of Indian Information Service is 12 August 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment of Senior Grade of Indian Information Service in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
A total of 34 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for UPSC Senior Grade of Indian Information Service is 12 August 2021.
UPSC Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: Vacancy Details
According to the official notification, vacancies for Senior Grade of Indian Information Service in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting are language-based. Here is the language-wise break-up of available posts.
Hindi: 9 vacancies
English: 3 vacancies
Punjabi: 3 vacancies
Telugu: 5 vacancies
Oriya: 3 vacancies
Bengali: 1 vacancy
Marathi: 5 vacancies
Gujarati: 1 vacancy
Assamese: 2 vacancies
Manipuri: 2 vacancies
Eligibility
Age: Candidates applying for Senior Grade of Indian Information Service should not be exceeding 30 years as on normal closing date.
Educational Qualifications:
Candidates applying for above-mentioned posts should have a:
Degree from a recognised University or Institute
Diploma, Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism, Mass Communication from a recognised University/Institution or Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from a recognised University/Institute
Candidates must have studied concerned Indian language up to Class 10
Relaxations in eligibility criteria are provided for candidates applying under reserved categories.
How to Apply for UPSC Senior Grade of Indian Information Service
Visit UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'Online Recruitment Application (ORA)' under 'Recruitment'
Click on 'Apply Now' in front of 'Senior Grade of Indian Information Service'
Read the important instructions and proceed
Click on 'New Registration'
Fill up your details and register
Key in your registration ID, password, and click on 'Login'
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the application form
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.