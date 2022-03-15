UPSC NDS and CDS Exams 2022 Admit Card Released, Check Exam Date & Other Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 14 March 2022, released the admit cards of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (1), 2022, and National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (1), 2022.

Candidates who are registered to appear for any of the above-mentioned exams can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.