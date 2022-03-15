ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC NDS and CDS Exams 2022 Admit Card Released, Check Exam Date & Other Details

Both UPSC NDA and CDS 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 10 April 2022.

Rahul Goreja
Published
Jobs
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check UPSC NDA and CDA 2022 admit cards released</p></div>
i

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 14 March 2022, released the admit cards of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (1), 2022, and National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (1), 2022.

Candidates who are registered to appear for any of the above-mentioned exams can download their admit card from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Also Read

UPSC CISF AC Exam 2022 Admit Card Released: How to Download from upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF AC Exam 2022 Admit Card Released: How to Download from upsc.gov.in
Exam Date: Both UPSC NDA and CDS 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 10 April 2022 all over India.
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download UPSC NDA and CDS Exam Admit Card 2022?

  • Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

  • Click on 'e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy/ Combined Defence Services Examination 2022'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on Admit card link

  • Tap on 'Click here' link under 'To Download e-Admit Card'

  • Read the instructions carefully and proceed

  • Click on the option you want to use for login i.e. through registration ID or roll number

  • Key in your registration ID/ roll number and date of birth

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your UPSC NDA/ CDS admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam date and future use

Also Read

UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022 Announced: Check Full Details

UPSC ESE Interview Date 2022 Announced: Check Full Details

"The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government," reads the official notice released by the UPSC.

For more details about UPSC NDA and CDS exams 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×