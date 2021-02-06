UPSC Is Recruiting for Joint Secretary, Director-Level Posts
UPSC Lateral Entry: The last date to apply for the above mentioned posts is 22 March 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director Level posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so at UPSC Online website: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/.
The official notification reads, “The Government of India has submitted a requisition for Lateral Recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director level officers. Accordingly, Online Applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary or Director.”
The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is 22 March 2021. Candidates must note that they will be recruited on contract basis for a period of three years which is extendable up to five years based on the candidates performance.
UPSC Lateral Entry: Participating Ministries/Departments
- Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
- Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
- Ministry of Civil Aviation
- Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
- Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education
- Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education
- Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance
- Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
- Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti
- Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice
- Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice
- Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
UPSC Lateral Entry: Salary
Candidates selected for joint secretary level post will get minimum pay level-14 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC, approximate gross salary of around Rs 2,21,000.
Whereas, the candidates selected for Director level post will get minimum pay level-13 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC, approximate gross salary of around Rs 1,82,000.
