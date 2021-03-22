UPSC is Recruiting for Deputy Secretary Level Posts, Check Details
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has called for applications for Lateral recruitment of Deputy Secretary level officers in various Ministries/Departments.
Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in. Last date to apply is 3 May 2021.
Selected candidates will be recruited on Contract Basis for a period of three years (extendable up to five years depending upon performance).
Vacancies
A total of 13 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive:
- Deputy Secretary(Intellectual Property Rights) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016), Ministry of Corporate Affairs - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission) in the Department of School Education and Literacy - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Environment Policy) Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Food Processing), Ministry of Food Processing Industries - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing Sector), Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Urban Water Management), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Mining Legislation and Policy), Ministry of Mines - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Sagarmala and PPP), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Electricity Distribution), Ministry of Power - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Rural Livelihood), Ministry of Rural Development - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Information Technologies), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation - 1.
- Deputy Secretary (Iron/Steel Industry), Ministry of Steel - 1.
Eligibility
Any candidate applying for Deputy secretary level posts should have a minimum experience of 10 years. Candidates who can apply are:
- Officers of any State/UT Government who are already working at equivalent level or are eligible for appointment to equivalent level in their cadre, with relevant experience.
- Individuals working at comparable levels in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Autonomous Bodies, Statutory Organizations, Universities, Recognized Research Institutes.
- Individuals working at comparable levels in Private Sector Companies, Consultancy Organizations, International/Multinational Organisations.
Central Government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts.
Age Requirement : The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32 and 40 years respectively.
Salary
Salary of the candidates selected will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs 1,19,000 including DA, Tpt Allowance & HRA in present level.
