UPSC is Recruiting for Deputy Secretary Level Posts, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has called for applications for Lateral recruitment of Deputy Secretary level officers in various Ministries/Departments.

Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in. Last date to apply is 3 May 2021.

Selected candidates will be recruited on Contract Basis for a period of three years (extendable up to five years depending upon performance).