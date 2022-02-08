UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 Admit Card Released, Exams Scheduled From 27 February
Here's how to download UPSC IFS mains admit card from upsc.gov.in.
UPSC IFS: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 7 February 2022, released the admit card of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2021.
Candidates who have qualified the IFS 2021 preliminary exams are shortlisted for the main examination. Shortlisted candidates can download their IFS Main Exam admit card from the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
IFS Exam Date: UPSC IFS 2021 Main exams are scheduled to begin from 27 February 2022. It will go on till 6 March. Last date to download the UPSC IFS Mains admit card is also 6 March 2022.
How To Download UPSC IFS Main Admit Card 2021?
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.
Click on ‘E-admit card: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2021’ link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Tap on 'Click here' link against 'Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021'.
Click on the admit card link.
Read the instructions carefully and proceed.
Choose your login option. i.e. registration Id/ roll number.
Enter your registration Id/ roll number and date of birth.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your IFS Mains admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and print it for exam day and future reference.
After downloading the admit card, all candidates are advised to check all the information mentioned in it carefully, and in case of any discrepancy, contact the UPSC immediately.
"Bring this e-Admit card (print out), along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall," reads the official notice.
For more details about the UPSC IFS exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.
