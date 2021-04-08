UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Exam Registration Begins: Here’s How to Apply
Last date to apply for UPSC IES/ISS Exams is 27 April 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 7 April, commenced the registration process of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in
Last date to apply for the examination is 27 April 2021.
How to Apply for IES/ISS Exam
- Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘View All’ under ‘What’s New’ section
- Click on ‘Exam Notification: Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2021’
- Click on the registration exam link of the exam you want to apply for
- Fill in the application form and submit the documents (if required)
- Pay the application fee
Direct link to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2021 examination:
The UPSC IES/ISS 2021 examination will commence from 16 July 2021.
The services to which recruitment is to be made and the approximate number of vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services are given below:
- Indian Economic Service: 15
- Indian Statistical Service: 11
For further details, candidates can check the detailed notice available on UPSC’s website.
UPSC has also commenced the registration of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for it can do it on the official website.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.