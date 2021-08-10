UPSC EPFO 2020 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download It

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, 9 August, released the admit card of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) exam 2020. The admit card card has been released for the General Ability Test of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer.

Candidates who have registered for UPSC Enforcement / Accounts Officer, EPFO exam can download their admit card from UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.