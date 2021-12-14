UPSC DCIO, IB Result 2021 Declared: Here's How To Check

As mentioned above, the final result for the DCIO (Tech), IB posts has been declared in the form of a list of 'recommended candidates for appointment to the posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB.' A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the final appointment.

"The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission's website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later," reads the official notification released by the UPSC.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the UPSC.