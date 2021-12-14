ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC DCIO, IB Result 2021 Declared: Here's How To Check

A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the UPSC DCIO final appointment.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPSC DCIO (Tech), IB result 2021 announced on upsc.gov.in</p></div>
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check the result on the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

The selection of candidates for the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB has been done on the basis of the combined computer-based recruitment test which was conducted on 08 March 2020, and interview which was held from 25 to 29 October 2021.
How To Check UPSC DCIO, IB Final Result?

  • Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

  • Go to 'What's New' section on home page

  • Click on 'Final Result: 27 Posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB' link

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Click on the link

  • You will be directed to a PDF

  • Check your name in the list of selected candidates

  • Download and save it for future reference

As mentioned above, the final result for the DCIO (Tech), IB posts has been declared in the form of a list of 'recommended candidates for appointment to the posts of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical), IB.' A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the final appointment.

"The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission's website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later," reads the official notification released by the UPSC.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the UPSC.

