UPSC CMS 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

Candidates are required to bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to examination hall for UPSC CMS exam.

Moreover, the candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-Admit Card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the exam with an undertaking.