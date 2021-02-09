UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow
UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 is scheduled on 27 June 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the notification for online registration of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. As per UPSC’s annual calendar for 2021, it is scheduled to start from 10 February 2021 and will go on till 2 March 2021.
Eligible candidates who are willing to register themselves for the same can do so at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/, on or between the given dates.
According to the same calendar, UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 is scheduled on 27 June 2021.
Candidates clearing the Civil Service Preliminary Exam will be allowed to appear for the Main Exam, which is scheduled on 17 September 2021, according to the annual calendar.
UPSC conducts Preliminary Examination of the Civil Services Examination for recruitment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services and posts in accordance with the rules published by the Government (Department of Personnel & Training) in the Gazette of India Extraordinary.
UPSC has also announced lateral recruitment of Joint Secretary and Director-Level posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so on UPSC’s website.
