UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 Notification Released, Check Details Here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 4 March, released the notification for Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2021. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same can do it at UPSC’s official website : https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
Last date to fill UPSC CSE prelims online application is 24 March 2021 till 6:00 pm. The preliminary exam is scheduled on 27 June 2021. A total of 712 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.
How to Apply for UPSC CSE 2021 Prelims
- Visit UPSC’s official website : www.upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link, ‘Exam Notification : Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021’
- You will be redirected to a new page.
- Read all the instructions thoroughly and proceed.
- Register yourself using relevant details.
- Login using your registered credentials, fill in and submit the application form and documents.
- Pay your application fee.
Eligibility
Age Limit :
A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August 2021 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2 August 1989 and not later than 1 August 2000.
For information about relaxation in the upper-age limit, candidates must refer to the official notice .
Minimum Educational Qualification :
As per the official notice, “A candidate must hold a degree of any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.”
