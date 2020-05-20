The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the revised Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2020 dates on Wednesday, 20 May 2020.Earlier, the UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on 31 May 2020 but was deferred due the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.The candidates, who have applied for the examination, are advised to keep checking the official website as the new dates could be announced any time from now.The UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination new dates will be announced on the official website - www.upsc.gov.in.“The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020, scheduled to be held on 31 May 2020 stands deferred. Decision on fresh date of the examination will be made available on 20 May after assessing the situation,” UPSC said on its website.The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts.Civil Services Prelims on Hold, New Date to be Announced on 20 May We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.