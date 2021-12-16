ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Civil Services Main 2021 Admit Card Out: Here's How to Download

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16 January 2022.

UPSC Main Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 15 December, released the admit card for the Civil Services Main 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the CSE Main exam. They can download their admit cards from the official website of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 7, 8, 9, 15 and16 January 2022.
How to Download UPSC CSE Main 2021 Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in.

  • Click on the 'e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021' link under the 'What's New' section of the homepage.

  • You will be directed to a new webpage.

  • Click on the admit card link.

  • A new webpage will open on your screen.

  • In order to proceed, read the instructions and print them.

  • Click on 'By Registration ID/ By Roll Number'.

  • Enter your roll number/registration ID and date of birth.

  • Click on 'Submit'.

  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.

  • Download and print it for future use.

The UPSC Civil Services Main 2021 will be conducted in two shifts. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second one will be from 2 to 5 pm.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.

