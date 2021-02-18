UPSC CISF AC 2021 Admit Card Released: Here’s How To Download It
It is mandatory to bring a print out of the admit card and a photo identity card (original) to the exam venue.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC (Exe) LDC exam 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the same can download it at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/
The last date to download e-Admit card is 14 March 2021.
How To Download UPSC CISF AC Admit Card:
- Visit UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/
- Click on the link ‘e-Admit Card: CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2021’
- Further click on the link ‘Click here’
- Select the mode of logging in
- Key in your credentials, and submit
- The admit card will appear on your screen
- Download and print it for further use
Candidates must check their name, roll number, registration ID, and year of the examination in their admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they must inform UPSC immediately.
The examination venue will close 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of examinations, which are 9:20 am for the Forenoon Session and 1.50 pm for the Afternoon Session.
The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue without face mask/cover.
