UPSC CISF AC 2021 Admit Card Released: Here’s How To Download It

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) AC (Exe) LDC exam 2021. Candidates who have registered themselves for the same can download it at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/

As per the instructions on the website, it is mandatory for the students to bring a print out of the admit card and a photo identity card (original) to the examination venue.