UPSC CDS Exam II 2021 Notification Released: Apply for 339 Posts

CDS Exam-II 2021 is scheduled to be conducted by UPSC on 14 November 2021.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 4 August, issued the notification for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. Release of the notification means that registration for the same also commenced from Wednesday.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it UPSC's website: upsconline.nic.in.

Last date to apply for CDS II 2021 is 24 August 2021.
UPSC CDS Exam 2 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 339 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

  • Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 100 vacancies

  • Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala (Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro) - 22 vacancies

  • Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) Training Course - 32 vacancies

  • Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)— 116th SSC (Men) (NT) - 169 vacancies

  • Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) - 16 vacancies

How to Apply for UPSC CDS Exam II 2021

UPSC CDS Exam II registration process is divided in two parts. In the first part, candidates are required to fill their basic information. Whereas, in the second part, candidates are required to pay the application fee, upload the required documents and select their exam centre.

  • Visit UPSC's official website: upsconline.nic.in

  • Click on 'Online Application for various examinations of UPSC' on homepage

  • Tap on 'Click here for Part I'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Read the important instructions and proceed

  • Fill up your basic information and submit

  • Click on 'Click here for Part II'

  • Key in your registration ID, date of birth, and click on 'submit'

  • Fill up the payment details, upload the required documents, and select the exam centre

  • Submit the form

For more details regarding UPSC CDS vacancy, you can check the official notification on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in

