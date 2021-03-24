UPSC CDS 2021 Result Declared, Here’s How to Check It
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at UPSC’s official website : upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 on Tuesday, 23 March. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in
The official notification reads that “6552 candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence”. The UPSC CDS 2021 exam was held on 7 February 2021.
Candidates qualifying in interview will get an admission to any one of the following courses: “(i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 152th Course commencing in January, 2022 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2022 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (211 F(P)) commencing in January, 2022 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 115th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2022 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2022,” the notice mentioned.
How to Check UPSC CDS 2021 Result
- Visit UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021’
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Click on the link next to ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021’
- A PDF will open on your screen
- Scroll down to check your name
- Download and save it for future use.
The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview).
