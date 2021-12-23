UPSC CDS 1 2022 Notification Released for 341 Vacancies: Here's How to Apply
UPSC CDS 2022 1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 April 2022.
UPSC CDS: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 22 December, commenced the registrations process for UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 exam 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC CDS 2022 1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 April 2022. The last date to apply online for the same is 11 January 2022 (till b 6 pm).
UPSC CDS 1 2022: Vacancy Details
A total of 341 vacancies are to be filled through this UPSC CDS recruitment drive.
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 vacancies
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) (Men): 170
Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) (Women): 17
All theses courses are scheduled to begin in the year 2023.
UPSC CDS 1 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualifications
IMA. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai: Degree of a recognised University or equivalent
Indian Naval Academy: Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution
Air Force Academy: Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering
How to Apply for UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam?
Visit the official website of UPSC: upsconline.nic.in.
Click on 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC' link
Click on Part 1 registration link against CDS 1 2022 exam
Key in your basic information and register
Go to Part 2 registration
Enter your registration ID and date of birth
Click on Submit
Enter your payment details, upload photograph, signature, photo identity card document, select the examination centre and agree to declaration
After clicking on 'I agree', note your registration number, download and save the page, and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
For more details about UPSC CDS 1 2022 exam, candidates can check the official notification on UPSC's website: upsc.gov.in.
