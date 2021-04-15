UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam Registration Commences
Last date to submit the application form for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants is 5 May 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 15 April, commenced the registration for the recruitment exam of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
The exam will be conducted for the recruitment in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB).
Eligible candidates who want to apply for it can do so on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.
Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies -159
- BSF - 35
- CRPF - 36
- CISF - 67
- ITBP - 20
- SSB - 01
Direct link to register for CAPFs Assistant Commandant recruitment exam.
As per the official notification, UPSC will conduct written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in CAPFs on 8 August 2021.
Eligibility
Educational Qualification: "A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification," reads the official notification.
Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years as on 1 August 2021. However, the age criteria is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories. For further details about the age relaxation, candidates can download and check the official notification.
