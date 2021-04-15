UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam Registration Commences

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, 15 April, commenced the registration for the recruitment exam of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

The exam will be conducted for the recruitment in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB).

Eligible candidates who want to apply for it can do so on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.