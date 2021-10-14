UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2021 Result Declared

UPSC CAPF Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, declared the result of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021. The exam was conducted by UPSC on 8 August 2021.

Candidates who appeared for CAPF (ACs) 2021 exam can check their result on UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.