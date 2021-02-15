UPSC CAPF 2020 Detailed Application Form Released
The last date to fill up the DAF is 25 February 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the candidates qualified in the written part of Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2020. The exam was conducted on 20 December 2020.
Candidates who have qualified the same can download their Detailed Application Form at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
How to Download UPSC CAPF 2020 DAF?
- Visit UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/.
- Click on the link ‘DAF: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020’.
- Click on the name of the exam.
- Log in using your roll number and password.
- DAF will appear on your screen.
- Download it.
Candidates who have cleared the written exam will now have to appear for Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, and Medical Standard Test.
UPSC CAPF examination is conducted for the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
Candidates who clear the Medical Standard Test will be further called for an interview.
