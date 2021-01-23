UPSC 2021: Civil Services Prelims Registration Begin From 10 Feb

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon begin with online registration of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. According to UPSC’s annual calendar for 2021, it is scheduled to start from 10 February 2021 and will go on till 2 March 2021.

Aspirants can register themselves for the same at UPSC’s official website: https://www.upsc.gov.in/, on or between the given dates.