UPSC 2020 Civil Service Exam Centre Change Process to Begin Today 

The notice also states that requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of "first-apply-first allot" basis [which is followed in all the examinations of the commission and was mentioned in the examination notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 and Indian Forest Service Examination 2020 and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen.

Candidates, who may not get a centre of their choice due to the cap, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining ones.

In addition to the above, the commission will also make a withdrawal window available to the candidates on the commission’s website upsconline.nic.in during the period from 1-8 August 2020.