UPSC 2020 Civil Service Exam Centre Change Process to Begin Today
To change the exam centre, candidates are required to visit the official UPSC website: upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates willing to appear for the Civil Services ( both preliminary & main) examination 2020 and the Indian Forest Service ( both preliminary & main) Examination 2020 will be allowed to revise or change their choice of test centre starting Tuesday, 7 July.
To change the exam centre, candidates are required to visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in or on upsconline.nic.in.
According to a notification posted by UPSC on its website, students appearing for the said exams can make changes to their preferred test centre in two phases.
While the first phase will begin Tuesday and end at 6 pm on 13 July 2020, the second phase will start on 20 July and end at 6 pm on 24 July 2020.
The notice also states that requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of "first-apply-first allot" basis [which is followed in all the examinations of the commission and was mentioned in the examination notices of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 and Indian Forest Service Examination 2020 and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen.
Candidates, who may not get a centre of their choice due to the cap, will be required to choose a centre from the remaining ones.
In addition to the above, the commission will also make a withdrawal window available to the candidates on the commission’s website upsconline.nic.in during the period from 1-8 August 2020.
