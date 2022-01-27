ADVERTISEMENT

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply for 558 Vacancies Now

Check how to apply for UPPSC staff nurse recruitment 2022, eligibility criteria, application fees and more

ujjwala lakhanpal
Jobs
i

A recruitment drive is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for posts of 558 Staff Nurse.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in and apply online.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the Staff Nurse post is 17 February 2022. Hence, interested candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible.

In addition, candidates must remember that they are required to send a hard copy of their online applications along with self-attested copies of all certificates mentioned in their application forms.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 : Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must possess a pass certificate of a high school examination with ccience. They also need to have passed the intermediate examination of the board of high school and intermediate education, Uttar Pradesh or an equivalent exam recognised by the government.

Additionally, the age limit of all candidates to apply is set at 21years to 40 years.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

  • For UR/EWS/OBC category: Rs 125

  • For SC/ST and Ex-Serviceman: Rs 65

  • For handicapped candidates: Rs 25

However, candidates must note that they are reqired to deposit the application fees as per their catagory only iaccording to the instructions provided in the second stage.

For more information on the UPPSC recruitment drive 2022, please visit the official website of UPPSC and check this space regularly.

