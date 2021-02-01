UPPSC BEO Results Declared: Here’s How to Check It, Direct Link
UPPSC BEO: Main Exam was conducted on 3 December 2020. Check result at official website.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of Block Education Officer (BEO) Main examination 2019.
Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on UPPSC’s official website – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
Candidates can download their result by 28 February 2021.
UPPSC BEO: How to Check Result
- Visit the official website of UPPSC – http://uppsc.up.nic.in/
- Click on the link “List of selected candidates in Block Education Officer Examination 2019”
- A list of selected candidates will appear on your screen
- Look for your Roll Number and Name
- Download it for future reference.
UPPSC BEO 2019 Main examination was conducted on 6 December 2020. 4,182 candidates appeared for it out of which 309 candidates have cleared the main exam. The result has been declared on the basis of the performance by the candidates in preliminary and main exams.
