UPPSC 2019 Exam Result: 6,320 Candidates Qualified For Mains Exam

More than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims examination. The candidates who have passed the pre-exam will now have to appear for the main examination.

PCS Main exams will be held from 23 February to 6 March. The mains exam will be held in 2 shifts – the first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards have been issued for the main examination and the candidates who have qualified for it can now download them from the official website.