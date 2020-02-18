UPPSC 2019 Exam Result: 6,320 Candidates Qualified For Mains Exam
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the prelims exam result on 18 February. The result of prelims examination for the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Service and Assistant Forest Conservator/Regional Forest Officer Service was released on the official website of the Commission – uppsc.up.nic.in. 6320 candidates have successfully cleared the exam.
Candidates who appeared for the UPPSC Pre-Exam can now check the result by following the steps given below.
Steps to Check UPPSC 2019 Pre-Exam Result
- Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘List of candidates qualified for the PCS/ACF-RFO (Mains) Examination 2019’.
- After clicking on the link, a PDF will open up, which will provide various roll numbers of the qualified students.
- Check your roll number and download the PDF for future reference.
More than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the prelims examination. The candidates who have passed the pre-exam will now have to appear for the main examination.
PCS Main exams will be held from 23 February to 6 March. The mains exam will be held in 2 shifts – the first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards have been issued for the main examination and the candidates who have qualified for it can now download them from the official website.