UP Postal Circle Recruitment Registration Date Extended
India Post has extended the last date of online registration for the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The last date for online registration is now 7 May.
A total of 3,951 vacancies have been notified under the UP Postal Circle. The online registration link for UP Postal Circle GDS 2020 is available on the official website.
|Name of the Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Circle Department
|Name of the Post
|Gramin Dak Sevak
|Number of Vacancies
|3951 (Cycle - II)
|Education Qualification
|Candidates must 10th Class
|Age Limit
|Minimum - 18 years Maximum - 40 years
|Application Fee
|General /OBC = Rs.100/- Female/SC/ST - Nill
|Official Website
|www.appost.in
|Starting Date to Apply
|23rd March 2020
|Last Date to Apply
|22nd April 2020
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Following is the eligibility criteria for the Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle Recruitment 2020:
Educational Qualification:
Candidates who have passed 10th with passing marks in Mathematics and English. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th.
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 40 years. (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms).
UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2020 Salary
BPM - Rs. 12,000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 14,500/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab.
ABPM/Dak Sevak- Rs. 10,000/- Per Month (Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab); Rs. 12,000/- Minimum TRCA for 5 hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab.
