UP Police SI Exam 2021 Date Announced

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has released the UP Police Sub Inspector (UP Police SI) Examination Date 2021 on 1 November 2021.

According to the official notice released, UP Police SI examination 2021 will be conducted in three stages and it shall commence from 12 November 2021. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of UP Police at uppbpb.gov.in.