UP Police SI Exam 2021: Admit Card To Be Released Soon
Candidates can download their UP Police SI admit cards 2021 from www.uppbpb.gov.in once released.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board is expected to release the UP Police SI admit cards 2021 for the UP Police SI exam 2021 soon.
Candidates who are sitting for the exam must note that the UP Police SI Exam 2021 shall be conducted in three stages between the dates of 12 November 2021 to 2 December 2021.
It is expected that the UP Police will release the admit cards three days prior the date of the exam.
Hence, once candidates are closer to the date, they must download their UP Police SI admit cards 2021 from the official website of UP police at www.uppbpb.gov.in
Candidates must remember that the UP Police SI admit card 2021 is a very important document without which no candidate shall be allowed entry into the examination hall.
The admit card will contain important information regarding the exam such as the candidate's name, the exam date, exam center etc. Hence, all candidates are advised to download the UP Police SI admit card 2021 at the earliest.
Also, once candidates download their admit cards, they must check it thoroughly and match the details provided with their UP Police SI Application forms. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must immediately reach out to the UP Police online for resolution.
Candidates must also note that along with the UP Police SI admit card 2021, they need to carry photo identity proofs on the day of the exam and any photo id such as passport, PAN card, driving licence etc shall be deemed eligible.
Along with this, candidates also need to carry a passport size photo with themselves and Candidates must make sure that it is the same picture they submitted with their UP Police SI Application Form 2021.
For more details, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the UP Police mentioned above.
