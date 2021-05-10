Telangana Govt is Recruiting Medical Professionals, Check Details
The last date to submit applications for Medical Professionals under Department of Health, Telangana is 22 May 2021.
The Government of Telangana has invited applications for the recruitment of medical professional (doctors, nurses, and lab technicians, including retired medical professionals) for treating COVID patients. The decision has been taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, reported The Times of India.
The official notice reads, "Applications are invited from Medical Professionals, i.e., Doctors, Nurses and Lab Technicians (including Retired Medical Professionals) for deployment on contract basis by the Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Telangana."
The last date to submit applications for Medical Professionals under Department of Health & Family Welfare is 22 May 2021.
How to Apply
- Visit the official webpage: odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Home.aspx
- Click on 'Apply Online'
- Fill in the form with your personal details, residential details, and experience.
- Then click on ‘Register’.
Telangana Medical Professional Recruitment: Pay
- Medical Officer-Specialist - Rs 1,00,000
- Medical Officer-MBBS - Rs 40,000
- Medical Officer-AYUSH - Rs 35,000
- Staff Nurse - Rs 23,000
- Lab Technician - Rs 17,000
