Teach for India Fellowship Application Open, Here Are the Details

The fellows will work at 260 schools across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai. Those interested can apply at teachforindia.org.

The teach for India fellows teach English, mathematics, science and social studies, in English, across classes 1 to 10. Selected candidates will be undergo a telephonic interview and shortlisted candidates will progress to the final selection state where they will be asked to teach a five-minute lesson, take part in a group activity and complete a problem-solving activity.

Apart from teaching, fellows will also be responsible for implementing community school projects. Teach For India equips Fellows with skills such as planning and execution, stakeholder management, empathy, patience, and resourcefulness, claims the NGO.