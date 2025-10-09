TCS Shrinks Workforce by More Than 19,700 Employees in July-Sept Quarter

Harpreet Singh Saluja,President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) issued a statement saying, "This is not a minor difference. Nearly 8,000 employees more than what TCS admitted have disappeared from the rolls. For a company of TCS’s scale, such underreporting cannot be dismissed as an error. It points to a deliberate attempt to downplay the scale of retrenchments and mislead regulators, policymakers, and the public."

Meanwhile, Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal told news agency PTI that close to one percent of the workforce, i.e. nearly 6,000 employees, at mid and senior levels have been laid off, "whom we could not redeploy in the right role."

On reported claims by various unions of IT employees that the layoff numbers could be as high as over 50,000-80,000 employees, Kunnumal told PTI that "a lot of these numbers are not factual, are extremely exaggerated" and "should be disregarded."

Besides, the Last Twelve Months (LTM) voluntary attrition rate for Q2 stood at 13.3 percent—down from 13.8 percent in Q1. This means, Saluja pointed out, that "these exits were not voluntary but management-driven," making the reduction in the workforce "deeply alarming."