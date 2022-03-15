ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Released the MTS 2020 Final Answer Key on March 14

Know the date of release for SSC MTS 2020 final answer key and the steps to download it.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check the answer key for SSC MTS 2020exams on ssc.nic.in</p></div>
The Staff Selection Commission released the final answer key and the question papers for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff Examination 2020 on 14 March 2022.

The candidates who appeared for the SSC MTS 2020 exam can download their question papers for Computer Based Test on ssc.nic.in. They can download the answer key by entering their roll number and password for login.

The candidates can download both question papers and answer keys till 13 April 2022 (4 PM).

MTS 2020 Final Answer Key Released: How to Download

  1. Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

  2. Click on the link that reads 'Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Papers of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020’ on the homepage.

  3. A file in the PDF format will appear on the screen.

  4. You will have to click on the link in the PDF to download the answer key.

  5. Enter your credentials for login then you will have access to the answer key.

For any further information on the SSC MTS 2020 exam, visit the official website of SSC.

