SSC Stenographer 'C' & 'D' 2019 Skill Test Result Expected Today: How to Check
SSC Steno skill test results can be checked online on ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), according to the Status Report of Results, is expected to declare Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) result on Thursday, 10 March.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of SSC.
How to Check SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Exam Skill Test Result?
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
Go to 'Result' tab
Click on Steno 'C' and 'D'
Click on the link under result
You will be directed to the result
Check your name in the list
Download and save it for future use
Meanwhile, SSC also declared the results of Paper 1 Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 on 4 March. SSC MTS paper 1 2020 was conducted from 5 October to 2 November 2021.
Candidates qualifying the Paper 1 will be shortlisted for Paper 2. A total of 44,680 candidates have been shortlisted for Paper 2.
"The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination," reads the official notice released by SSC.
